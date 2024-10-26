Capitol Comedy Hour: Halloween Edition

× Expand courtesy Andrew Rynning Andrew Rynning on stage hosting Capitol Comedy Hour. Andrew Rynning

media release: Capitol Comedy Hour is a live variety show in the style of classic late-night television. All the staples that make for classic late-night are here: current events, sketches, funny videos, wild characters, live music, and more!

It’s our annual Halloween blowout! We’ve got haunted hookups, champion pumpkin carvers, a tenuous psychic link, and so much more. It’s all held together by standup performances from some of the funniest performers in the country. Headlined this month by Chicago's Joe Fernandez with support from Maeve Devitt and Dan Gantman.

Hosted by the charming Andrew Rynning, with sidekick Matt Jordan on piano. Only 50 total tickets; don't get left out of the best Halloween experience in Madison.

10/26/24, at Madison's Bar & Grille (119 N King St). Doors & live piano at 8, show at 9.

Tickets $15 on Eventbrite.