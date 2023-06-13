Capitol Neighborhoods Annual Meeting

media release: Capitol Neighborhoods Inc. invites CNI members and their guests to CNI’s Annual Meeting 2023, featuring MPD Chief Shon Barnes and Allen Arntsen, Chair of the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad Hoc Advisory committee. Chief Barnes will provide a presentation on MPD's new strategic plan, and Mr. Arntsen will give an overview of the lakefront committee's work thus far.

Annual Election of District Representatives will also take place at this meeting.

Hors d’oeuvres will be provided and a cash bar will be available for beverage purchases.

The event will be held in Ballroom C of Monona Terrace. The program will begin promptly at 6:30 pm. Food will be served from 6:00-8:00 pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/206113962356319/

More information about our guest speakers:

Shon F. Barnes was hired as Madison Police Department's Chief of Police by the Police and Fire Commission (PFC) in February of 2021. Chief Barnes is a nationally recognized leader in crime reduction and community-police relations. He was previously the Director of Training and Professional Development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago, Illinois. Chief Barnes was the Deputy Chief of Police in Salisbury, North Carolina (2017-2020) and a Captain with the Greensboro Police Department (NC) where he began his career as a patrol officer in the fall of 2000. Chief Barnes was honored as a National Institute of Justice, LEADS Scholar, for using innovative technology to reduce crime and is a council member on the National Police Foundation's Council on Policing Reforms and Race. The council is a nonpartisan initiative which uses research and evidence to consider and offer recommendations to resolve some of the most pressing issues regarding police reform. Throughout his career Chief Barnes has implemented Neighborhood Oriented Policing which focuses on smaller police beat response, police neighborhood ownership, and community engagement at levels within the organization.

Chief Barnes attended Elizabeth City State University (Elizabeth City, North Carolina) where he received a B.A. Degree in History/Pre-Law, and the University of Cincinnati (Cincinnati, Ohio) where he received a master's degree in Criminal Justice. He has earned a Ph.D. in Leadership Studies from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (Greensboro, North Carolina).

Allen Arntsen is the Chair of the City of Madison Ad Hoc Lake Monona Waterfront Committee, which is responsible for the creation of a master plan for a signature park along the Lake Monona shoreline from Olin Park to Machinery Row. He is a retired attorney who lives on Monona Bay. His public service includes the Madison City Council and Plan Commission, and the Dane County Board of Canvassers. He has chaired the boards of Downtown Madison, Inc., the Madison Public Library Foundation, Madison Development Corporation, and the Barrymore Theater, and currently chairs the Dane County Condemnation Commission. In addition to chairing the City Ad Hoc Committee, he serves as Secretary to the Friends of Nolen Waterfront, Inc., a charitable organization whose mission is to support the creation of a signature park along Lake Monona.