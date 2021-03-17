Capitol Wellness Walks

press release: Join the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness for weekly Capitol Walks Wednesdays at 12:15pm CST! Meet our crew downtown with your mask on for a safe, social distanced stroll with Sisters & Friends! Register to join the walk.

Commit this year to honoring your health with energy-generating walks with our lively Downtown Wellness Ambassadors, and make a bold statement declaring your right to be a #WellBlackWoman.

Friends and Allies are welcomed to join. Our only requirement is that you SUPPORT BLACK WOMEN’S HEALTH!

The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness is a Wisconsin based non-profit organization committed to 'Empowering a Generation of Well Black Women'. Our mission is to energize, mobilize and support Black Women to transform their lives through education, advocacy, and powerful partnerships.