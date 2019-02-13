press release: The Department of Life Sciences Communication is continuing its Science Communication Colloquium series this Wednesday (2/13) with LSC doctoral candidate Kathleen Rose and Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies doctoral candidate and LSC affiliate Emily Howell presenting on “Capturing science engagement: Understanding scientists, publics, and outcomes”. The talk will be on Wednesday from 12:05-1p in 135 Hiram Smith Hall, 1545 Observatory Dr, Madison, WI 53706, and is free for all faculty, staff, students, and the public to attend.