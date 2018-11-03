press release: It’s that time of the year again. Time to get your car ready for Old Man Winter.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Madison College is holding its 15th Annual Free Car Care Clinic at the Truax Campus Center Court. Automotive technician students and their instructors will be checking belts, hoses and other key parts. They’ll also be topping off any needed fluids. Owners will be notified of any car problems, but no repair work will be done at the clinic.

Folks attending the clinic are asked to donate a non-perishable food item to help the student food pantry.