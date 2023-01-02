Car-Free Holiday Fantasy in Lights

× Expand Isthmus Media Group The entrance at the 2019 Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park.

media release: Join Madison Bikes for a car-free night at the Fantasy in Lights exhibit at Olin Park! Walk, bike, stroll or roll through the holiday lights from 4:30-8 pm.

Big thanks to the Sheraton Madison (706 John Nolen Drive) for hosting a "pre-lights ride" party from 3-5pm! There will be hot chocolate and snacks to help fuel you for the ride to Olin Park . Oh...and did we mention the winter riding swag??

Group Ride from the Sheraton will take place at 5pm. Let's ride together!

https://www.facebook.com/events/660375092333984/