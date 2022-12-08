press release: The Dane County Sheriff’s Office/Windsor Police Department is partnering with Safe Kids Wisconsin and UW Health to provide FREE car seat checks on Thursday, December 8.

Four out of 5 car seats are not installed or used correctly, and car crashes are the primary cause of injury and death of children ages 0-14. To ensure that your child is traveling safely, it’s important to have your car seat checked by a certified child passenger safety technician.

Checks will be performed by appointment only, between the hours of 3:40-6:00 pm at the Windsor Police Department, 6770 Depot Street in Windsor. To schedule an appointment, please send an email to safekids@uwhealth.org or call/text (608) 333-6087.

For additional dates and locations of car seat checks, contact Safe Kids Wisconsin at safekidswi.org. Or for a list of car seat technicians in your area, visit cert.safekids.org