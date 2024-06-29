media release: Following rave reviews last year and great attendance, the Kellymoss & city of Fitchburg Car Show is back in 2024!

We're offering even more fun for the whole family this year with the addition of live music, additional food trucks, an expanded kids' area and an appearance of one of most popular professional drivers, Loni Unser, fourth generation racing legacy and current Porsche Sprint Challenge competitor. Loni will sign autographs, pose for pictures and help showcase her amazing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport!

For our collectors and owners participating with a vehicle, we're also expanding our capacity to 75 cars with additional space available in the short-grass field behind the Pavilion and prairie grass, in addition to a variety of paved areas.

If bringing a vehicle to show, please complete the form and let us know you'll be there! Registration is highly recommended and required for premium car placement. Limited walk-in availability on a first come, first serve capacity.

Cars may arrive beginning at 9 am and should be in place no later than 9:40 am.

Please note, Kellymoss KLÜB members also receive a premium parking place and FREE lunch passes.