Johann Nishant Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble (left to right): Scott Hlavenka, Kevin Tipple, Chris Ruppenthal, Greg Smith.

press release: Inspired by the legendary Django Reinhardt and vintage jazz from across the globe, Caravan presents acoustic instrumental music ranging from hot swing to originals to standards done in uniquely arranged styles. This event is free and open to the public. Brought to you by the Friends of Allen Centennial Garden. In case of rain, concerts are not able to be held.

The Summer Sunday Concert series is supported in part by Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.