Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble

to Google Calendar - Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble - 2018-11-11 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble - 2018-11-11 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble - 2018-11-11 14:00:00 iCalendar - Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble - 2018-11-11 14:00:00

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Sequoya Library will present live jazz, with performances in the area near the “Ask Here” desk, with most musicians planning on two sets.  

Sunday Jazz at Sequoya presents Caravan Gypsy Swing Duo, a sub-group of the Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble.  The Duo is an instrumental acoustic jazz group based in Madison. They are primarily influenced by the legendary Roma Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. You can expect a range of tunes from the “Hot Swing” repertoire, originals, and standards.  4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison.  Free admission.

Info
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Music
608-266-6385
to Google Calendar - Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble - 2018-11-11 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble - 2018-11-11 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble - 2018-11-11 14:00:00 iCalendar - Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble - 2018-11-11 14:00:00