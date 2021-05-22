Caravan Gypsy Swing Trio
River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
Adria Kaufman
Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble (left to right): Scott Hlavenka, Greg Smith, Kevin Tipple, Chris Ruppenthal.
press release: Saturday, May 22, 2021 | 6pm-7pm, 590 Water St, Prairie du Sac (outdoor green space). $15.
Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble is a world traveling instrumental acoustic jazz group based in Madison, Wisconsin. They are primarily influenced by the legendary Roma Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. The ensemble also pulls influences from American jazz, European Folk Music, traditional Latin, Parisian waltz, and other vintage-jazz sources. Expect a range of tunes from the “Hot Swing" repertoire, originals, and standards done in uniquely arranged styles.
“Original, energetic, and really talented…great Higher Ground performers. I love their sound!” – Jonathan Overby (Host – Wisconsin Public Radio’s Higher Ground
The Trio:
Christo Ruppenthal - Acoustic Guitar
Scott Hlavenka - Acoustic Guitar
Kevin Tipple - Upright Bass
Al Fresco Concert Information and Safety
- Held outdoors
- 1-1.5 hours long with no intermission
- Doors open 20 minutes before the performance start time
- General admission, socially distanced seating
- Face masks are required any time our guests are not seated
- Restrooms are available
- Carry in, non alcoholic beverages are allowed
- Alcoholic beverages for purchase TBD
In Case of Rain...
For this particular performance, we will cancel the show and notify you via the email you used to purchase tickets a minimum of 3 hours in advance if we are rained out. You will be fully refunded. Thank you for your understanding.