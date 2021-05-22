Caravan Gypsy Swing Trio

× Expand Adria Kaufman Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble (left to right): Scott Hlavenka, Greg Smith, Kevin Tipple, Chris Ruppenthal.

press release: Saturday, May 22, 2021 | 6pm-7pm, 590 Water St, Prairie du Sac (outdoor green space). $15.

Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble is a world traveling instrumental acoustic jazz group based in Madison, Wisconsin. They are primarily influenced by the legendary Roma Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. The ensemble also pulls influences from American jazz, European Folk Music, traditional Latin, Parisian waltz, and other vintage-jazz sources. Expect a range of tunes from the “Hot Swing" repertoire, originals, and standards done in uniquely arranged styles.

“Original, energetic, and really talented…great Higher Ground performers. I love their sound!” – Jonathan Overby (Host – Wisconsin Public Radio’s Higher Ground

The Trio:

Christo Ruppenthal - Acoustic Guitar

Scott Hlavenka - Acoustic Guitar

Kevin Tipple - Upright Bass

Al Fresco Concert Information and Safety

Held outdoors

1-1.5 hours long with no intermission

Doors open 20 minutes before the performance start time

General admission, socially distanced seating

Face masks are required any time our guests are not seated

Restrooms are available

Carry in, non alcoholic beverages are allowed

Alcoholic beverages for purchase TBD

In Case of Rain...

For this particular performance, we will cancel the show and notify you via the email you used to purchase tickets a minimum of 3 hours in advance if we are rained out. You will be fully refunded. Thank you for your understanding.