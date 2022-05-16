press release: The Carden International Circus is proud to announce the Spectacular Circus is coming to Dodge County Fairgrounds for the FIRST TIME EVER for ONE SPECTACULAR PERFORMANCE on Monday, May 16, 2022! Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, and clowns! All this and more come to life bringing unforgettable memories to all. No video games required – bring your entire family to see real-life masters of gravity, jaw-dropping stunts, belly-jiggling hijinks and so much more. Tickets are on sale NOW!

Doors open one hour before showtime for the Preshow Festivities including performer meet and greet, animal rides, fun activities, and so much more! Tickets are on sale now at www.spectacularcircus.com or one hour before showtime at Dodge County Fairgrounds, Wisconsin 33, Beaver Dam, WI 53916. General Admission tickets are $10 for children 12 & under, adult tickets are $20.