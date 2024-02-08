Cardiac Arrest: Songs About the Messy Sides of Love

media release: Join MTM for hilarious musical theatre songs about all that stuff love songs don't talk about: Bad dates, unrequited admiration, awkward conversations, denial of feelings, couples counseling, breaking up over a fur coat, and more. Whether you're coupled or single or something in between, you'll find fun, laughs and maybe some tears as we serenade you with songs about the messy sides of love. Featuring songs from Six, Kinky Boots, Cabaret, tick..tick...BOOM!, and more!

Featuring Robert Goderich, Scott Lewis, Abby Nichols, Meghan Randolph, and Cat Richmond, with Zach Busch on piano.

Tickets on The Bur Oak's website! $18.