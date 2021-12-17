press release: Cardio Dancing for 55+, Fridays 1:00 - 2:00, December 17 – Starts up again on January 7, 2022

Start out the weekend with an energizing cardio class that will get the blood pumping. If you can move around freely without assistance, and enjoy recreating dance moves to songs you love, this class is for you. The class introduces easy-to follow choreography that focuses on balance, range of motion and coordination. Come ready to sweat, and prepare to leave empowered and feeling strong. Call 608-266-6581 to register or email gflesher@cityofmadison.com. FREE