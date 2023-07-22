media release: Aesthetics of Loss, a collection of work by artists who have experienced the recent loss of friends and family members, will be on display at Arts + Literature Laboratory from Tuesday, July 11 through Friday, September 1, 2023. Caregiving, memory, loss, and the ultimate mystery of death are explored through painting, printmaking, fibers, ceramics, photography, installation, and video.

Two exhibition related events will take place on Saturday, July 22.

First, from 3:30pm to 5:00pm, artists Anne Basting and Jessica Meunick Ganger will present Care Shower, a performance and exhibit inspired by the realization that there are no positive rituals to share knowledge and resources and shower support on people who are embarking on the transition to becoming a caregiver for an adult or elder.

Then, a reception for Aesthetics of Loss will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

August 6th 1:30-3:30PM Performance by Anders Zanichkowsky

Artists include EBTI, Jessica Meuninck-Ganger, Brianna L. Hernández, Linda b. Marcus, Nirmal Raja, Jaymee Harvey Willms and Anders Zanichkowsky