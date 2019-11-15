Career Change 101
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Thinking about a new career direction but overwhelmed by information? Not sure how to get started? Get a jump-start through a free workshop that helps you identify reliable resources and how to use them effectively. Presented by UW Continuing Education staff. Note: this is not a job-search workshop.
