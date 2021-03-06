ONLINE: Careers in Wind Energy

media release:Wind Energy is expanding in Wisconsin and across the United States, and with that growth comes a massive demand for workers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wind Turbine Technician is the fastest growing occupation, but employment opportunities in the industry reach beyond the wind farm. From manufacturing to research, communications to construction, job opportunities exist across a wide variety of interests and skill sets.

Join this panel discussion to hear from folks working in the wind energy industry. Learn about their career pathways, hear stories from the field, and get your questions answered!