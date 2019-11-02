Caring for the Caregiver

press release: You’re taking care of your loved one, but who is taking care of you?

Come partake in this free workshop to learn about medication management, home health, and develop new connections with other caregivers in the community. Sessions are run by professionals from the fields of pharmacy, nursing, and social work.

There will also be resources available from the Wisconsin Aging Institute and representatives present from the Aging Disability and Resource Center (ADRC) and the Alzheimer's Association.

Food and beverages will be provided.

To register following this link: https://forms.gle/1Mg3NnM7eQ4B4Qw68

For more questions, please contact us at (608) 422 – 4423 or caringforthecaregiver2019@gmail.com.