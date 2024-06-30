Caring for the Soil

media release: “Feed the soil and it will feed you.” - Gary Zimmer

Join Gary Zimmer on a walking tour of the Taliesin estate, as he discusses the landscape, soil, and regenerative farming practices he developed that allow for the continued protection and nurturing of the beautiful 800-acre property.

“Gary Zimmer is a world-renowned farmer, author, speaker, and biological farming consultant with over 35 years' experience in agriculture. He has helped thousands of farmers to improve their operations, starting with the soil and building to a profitable, successful farming operation. Gary is the founder of Midwestern BioAg, and runs Otter Creek Organic Farm together with his family.”

A free screening of the film "Common Ground" will take place upon the conclusion of this walk. If you would like to attend, please register.

Adults (18 & up): $15 per person - Youth (10-17): Free