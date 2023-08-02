× Expand carisa.bandcamp.com carisa

media release: Join us at Lake Vista Café on the rooftop for live music in a relaxed atmosphere. If inclement weather, performance will be canceled.

carisa says her music is best categorized as “bedroom café” and it hints at some of her influences– primarily bossa nova, folk, and jazz. Her lyrics are often straight from the pages of her journal and are always autobiographical in some way.