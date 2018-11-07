Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket

Isthmus Live Session at 1 p.m.,

show tonight at High Noon Saloon

Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is headlining the High Noon Saloon tonight (tickets are still available)! Before he takes the stage, he's stopping by the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center to record a special off-site edition of Isthmus Live Sessions. Register now for a very limited free spot (we just opened up a few more)! Once registrations fill-up, follow Isthmus on Instagram and watch for a chance to win one of the final spots to attend. The Live Session also will be live streamed on Isthmus' Facebook.

BONUS: Your registration also includes a ticket to the show at High Noon Saloon, which you will pick up from us at the Live Session.

The Live Session doors will open at 12:45 p.m. Carl Broemel will perform at 1 p.m.

Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national & local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza at the event and Shiner will provide beer. CLICK HERE to see previous session recordings.

Isthmus Live Sessions are presented by Shiner, MINI of Madison and Ian's Pizza.