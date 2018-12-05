Carla Anne Ernst

press release: An intensely personal story, Life Without Pockets is a compelling modern-day adventure story that not only helps audiences better understand the nature of gender identity and dysphoria, but more importantly, it is an entertaining and practical guide to living an authentic life - based not on marginalization by others, but on the continuing revelation and brave embrace of who we indeed are. Whether readers are on that journey themselves or are a loved one of a transgender person, Life Without Pockets will transform the way readers understand transgender.

So, if you are in the Madison area Wednesday, 12/5, please come and bring a friend or two! It promises to be an entertaining evening of discussion, signings, socia lizing, and fun - and more importantly, there will be tasty snacks and beverages!