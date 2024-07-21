The Carlos Cats
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: The Carlos Cats are a fully student directed and organized jazz combo. The group is made up of members from Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble and many have attended prestigious jazz summer camps, as well as the annual Essentially Ellington Festival, a national high school jazz competition.
Join us for an early, all ages show!
$7 suggested donation
