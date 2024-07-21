The Carlos Cats

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Carlos Cats are a fully student directed and organized jazz combo. The group is made up of members from Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble and many have attended prestigious jazz summer camps, as well as the annual Essentially Ellington Festival, a national high school jazz competition. 

Join us for an early, all ages show!

$7 suggested donation

Info

calendar-Harmony.jpg

harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
to
Google Calendar - The Carlos Cats - 2024-07-21 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Carlos Cats - 2024-07-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Carlos Cats - 2024-07-21 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Carlos Cats - 2024-07-21 18:00:00 ical