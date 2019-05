RSVP for Carnivorous Plants Eat What?

press release: Carnivorous plants are extraordinary! Learn about them by exploring our tropical and native carnivorous plant collection! Class includes hands-on learning activities about what and how carnivorous plants eat, carnivorous plant explorations, a guided walk, and a take-home activity. Ages 5-11 with an adult. Instructor: Kim North, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6:30-8pm, Friday, November 8

Registration Deadline: Friday, November 1

Price: $10/$8 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)