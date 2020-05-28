press release: Presented in partnership with the Bay Area Book Festival, Carol Anderson discusses the state of voter subpression in America with US Congresswoman Barbara Lee. Watch the event online.

Carol Anderson is one of our nation’s leading voices on racial justice. In her National Book Critics Circle Award-winning bestseller White Rage, she chronicled the history of systemic injustices that have impeded black progress in America, from Reconstruction to the present day. In One Person, No Vote, longlisted for the National Book Award, she zeros in on the fallout from the 2013 Supreme Court ruling that gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965. This “impeccably researched, deftly written” (Minneapolis Star Tribune) book offers a whip-smart, riveting analysis of the disenfranchisement of voters of color, with insights that have proven, in the aftermath of the 2018 midterm elections, to be resoundingly prescient — and, for the 2020 elections, more urgent than ever.

Anderson will be in conversation with Congresswoman Barbara Lee, one of the most well-regarded, outspoken, and trailblazing members of the U.S. House of Representatives, and currently the only African American woman in House Democratic leadership. This empowering and galvanizing conversation will enlighten us about how voter suppression has worked in the past and, most importantly, what we can do now to deny it a future.

Carol Anderson is Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University. Professor Anderson’s research and teaching focus on public policy; particularly the ways that domestic and international policies intersect through the issues of race, justice and equality in the United States. Anderson is the author of Eyes Off the Prize: The United Nations and the African-American Struggle for Human Rights, 1944-1955, which was published by Cambridge University Press and awarded both the Gustavus Myers and Myrna Bernath Book Awards. In Bourgeois Radicals: The NAACP and the Struggle for Colonial Liberation, 1941-1960, Anderson uncovered the long-hidden and important role of the nation’s most powerful civil rights organization in the fight for the liberation of peoples of color in Africa and Asia. White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Nation's Divide is a New York Times Bestseller, Race and Civil Rights of August 2016, and was a New York Times Editor's Pick for July 2016. In March 2017, it won the National Book Critics Circle Award for criticism. Professor Anderson was a member of the U.S. State Department’s Historical Advisory Committee and is currently on the Board of Directors of the National Economic and Social Rights Initiative.