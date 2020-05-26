ONLINE: Carol Anderson

press release: Carol Anderson will appear on Crowdcast. Join us at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/one-person-no-vote-ya

From the award-winning, New York Times bestselling author of White Rage, a young adult edition of a startling—and timely—history of voter suppression in America. The milestone election of President Barack Obama should have been a signal of racial progress. But in the aftermath of this victory, a movement has emerged that threatens a cornerstone of democracy: the promise that each vote counts. When a 2013 US Supreme Court decision undid the protections offered by the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the floodgates opened to voter suppression on a whole new scale. From photo ID requirements to gerrymandering and poll closures, this book explores the ways that racist political maneuverings work to limit voting rights—and the ways that activists are fighting to restore them. Complete with a discussion guide, photographs, and information about becoming involved during elections as a teen, this is an essential explanation of the history of voting rights—and a call to action for a better future.

Carol Anderson is Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University. Professor Anderson’s research and teaching focus on public policy; particularly the ways that domestic and international policies intersect through the issues of race, justice and equality in the United States. Anderson is the author of Eyes Off the Prize: The United Nations and the African-American Struggle for Human Rights, 1944-1955, which was published by Cambridge University Press and awarded both the Gustavus Myers and Myrna Bernath Book Awards. In Bourgeois Radicals: The NAACP and the Struggle for Colonial Liberation, 1941-1960, Anderson uncovered the long-hidden and important role of the nation’s most powerful civil rights organization in the fight for the liberation of peoples of color in Africa and Asia. White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Nation's Divide is a New York Times Bestseller, Race and Civil Rights of August 2016, and was a New York Times Editor's Pick for July 2016. In March 2017, it won the National Book Critics Circle Award for criticism. Professor Anderson was a member of the U.S. State Department’s Historical Advisory Committee and is currently on the Board of Directors of the National Economic and Social Rights Initiative.