media release: Carol Lee Chase: All Tomorrow's Parties

This exhibit considers Carol Lee Chase's 40-year painting career. While her early work is marked by representational landscapes, her compositions have grown increasingly abstracted over time, with color, light and luminosity remaining central to her paintings. ﻿

In the Atrium Gallery: Rachel Davis: ﻿Sometimes tethered, Sometimes floating

Rachel Davis, a UW Madison MFA alum, has created a substantial body of work based on her past three summers as artist-in-residence at Trout Lake Station - UW Limnology Lab in Wisconsin's Northwoods. Like Carol Chase, her careful observations of the natural world are transformed into abstract representations in this exhibition of aquatic related paintings.

January 17 - March 3, 2024

Artists' Leap Day Reception! Thursday, February 29, 2024, 5:00 - 7:30 pm, Artists' Gallery Talks: 6:00 pm.

Gallery hours: 11 am-4 pm Wed.-Fri., noon-4 pm Sat.-Sun.