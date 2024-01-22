Carol Lee Chase
Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Carol Lee Chase: All Tomorrow's Parties
This exhibit considers Carol Lee Chase's 40-year painting career. While her early work is marked by representational landscapes, her compositions have grown increasingly abstracted over time, with color, light and luminosity remaining central to her paintings.
In the Atrium Gallery: Rachel Davis: Sometimes tethered, Sometimes floating
Rachel Davis, a UW Madison MFA alum, has created a substantial body of work based on her past three summers as artist-in-residence at Trout Lake Station - UW Limnology Lab in Wisconsin's Northwoods. Like Carol Chase, her careful observations of the natural world are transformed into abstract representations in this exhibition of aquatic related paintings.
January 17 - March 3, 2024
Artists' Leap Day Reception! Thursday, February 29, 2024, 5:00 - 7:30 pm, Artists' Gallery Talks: 6:00 pm.
Gallery hours: 11 am-4 pm Wed.-Fri., noon-4 pm Sat.-Sun.