ONLINE: Caroline Leavitt

press release: Join Reading Group Choices online for our next Facebook Live Chat with author Caroline Leavitt! The event is part of the Reading Group Choices Book a Day program.

Caroline will talk about her book WITH OR WITHOUT YOU. Post questions here before the chat, and tune in on Thursday, August 27 @ 12pm CST on our Facebook page!

Each of our authors also chooses a favorite bookstore resource for readers to support. Caroline encourages you to shop local at Little City Books in Hoboken, New Jersey (https://www.littlecitybooks.com/).

The Book a Day program brings you a daily dose of reading, along with free author chats and interviews. Follow us here, Instagram (@readinggroupchoices) and on Twitter to stay posted! https://twitter.com/ReadingGChoices