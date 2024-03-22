Caroline McCaskey & Andy Imbrie

media release: Madison Scottish Country Dancers are delighted to announce an upcoming fiddle and piano concert showcasing music from Scotland. The 2019 U.S. National Scottish Fiddle champion, Caroline McCaskey, will be playing with acclaimed pianist Andy Imbrie, both from the San Francisco area band "Reel of Seven." In addition to the Celtic tunes, there will be a song or two on the musical saw, Highland dance performances, and a dessert buffet!

"An Evening of Scottish Music" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2024, at Bethany Ministry Center/Evangelical Free Church, 301 Riverside Dr, Madison, 53704. A donation of $15 per person is suggested. The next evening the musicians will be playing for the Madison Scottish Country Dancers 44th Annual Ball in the Great Hall of Memorial Union on the UW campus.