Carols & Barrels

press release: Find yourself some Christmas cheer and beer for a good cause! Enjoy tasty One Barrel beers accompanied by your favorite carols and Christmas songs by a live band from CPC. This benefit includes an opportunity to give to Mendota School (one of CPC's mission partners). $1 of each special beer sold will go to Mendota (thanks One Barrel!) Guests are also invited to donate mittens, gloves and hats for Mendota elementary students. Stay up to date through our Facebook Event!

Third Space is a series of events free and open to the community! These events are hosted by Christ Presbyterian Church (CPC), but the party will be at One Barrel Brewing, 2001 Atwood Ave., Madison 53704.