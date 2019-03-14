Carolyn Dorfman Dance

Google Calendar - Carolyn Dorfman Dance - 2019-03-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carolyn Dorfman Dance - 2019-03-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carolyn Dorfman Dance - 2019-03-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Carolyn Dorfman Dance - 2019-03-14 19:00:00

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: All are invited to join Carolyn Dorfman Dance for a unique collaboration and performance at the Chazen Museum of Art, inspired by "Southern Rites" by Gillian Laub. Through movement, song, spoken word, visual art and more, Dorfman and company with UW-Madison students create an artistic response, dialogue, and community sharing surrounding the exhibit and its connections and intersections, past and present.

7-8p.m. Performance, Free

8-8:30 p.m. Q&A with company, student dancers

Info
Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Theater & Dance
608-263-2246
