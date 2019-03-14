press release: All are invited to join Carolyn Dorfman Dance for a unique collaboration and performance at the Chazen Museum of Art, inspired by "Southern Rites" by Gillian Laub. Through movement, song, spoken word, visual art and more, Dorfman and company with UW-Madison students create an artistic response, dialogue, and community sharing surrounding the exhibit and its connections and intersections, past and present.

7-8p.m. Performance, Free

8-8:30 p.m. Q&A with company, student dancers