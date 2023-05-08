Carrie Voight Schonhoff

× Expand Carrie Voigt Schonhoff A close-up of Carrie Voigt Schonhoff. Carrie Voigt Schonhoff

media release: Join local author and poet, Carrie Voigt Schonhoff, for an interactive discussion on her second book, 'The End of the Beginning' on Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m. This will be in a book club format. You can pick up a book kit ahead of time at the Sun Prairie Public Library. This is a FREE event.

This work will pull at the heartstrings of those that continue to face challenges but never stop dreaming. Her second book of poems addresses the importance of healing, moving on, and being ready to face a new beginning. Schonhoff’s newest work is a continuation of beliefs that we can heal by connecting and understanding one another on a deeper level through poetry.

Space is limited and attendees must register here:

https://sunprairie. librarymarket.com/event/ poetry-discussion-carrie- voigt-schonhoff