media release: On Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7pm, Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes back Caroll / Artry / Ward for the first time in our new space. Carroll / Artry / Ward is a Chicago-based trio that features the creative voices of bassist Dennis Carroll, drummer Greg Artry, and saxophonist Greg Ward. This ensemble formed organically in 2016, while performing at the Tuesday Night Fellowship at Hungry Brain, a jam session hosted by Ward. From the first note that they played together, an instant-rapport began to develop and has enabled the trio to present exciting interpretations of classics from the American Songbook seamlessly interwoven into their own spontaneous compositions.

Tickets for this special performance are $15 ($10 student/ALL member) in advance online at https://carrollartryward.bpt.me/, and $20 at the door for everyone. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Dennis Carroll has been playing bass professionally for over 40 years. Originally from Poplar Grove, IL, where his father was band director and mentor, Mr. Carroll has shared the stage with artists such as Eddie Harris, Eric Reed, Ron Blake, Charles McPherson, Ira Sullivan, Bobby Broom, Jodie Christian, Von Freeman, Clark Terry, and Pharoah Sanders. Dennis currently teaches at Ravinia's "Reach, Teach, and Play" program and at DePaul University, where he currently teaches jazz bass.

Gregory Allen Artry Jr. was born in Pomona, California. His father, who was a professional session drummer, exposed Greg to the drum set at a very early age. As a youth, Greg was accepted into the fledgling Performing Arts Magnet Program in Indianapolis, Indiana. This initiative allowed him to study a variety of instruments formally, including the cello and voice. After graduating from Broad Ripple High School with honors, Greg was accepted at the University of Louisville (KY) on scholarship. Upon finishing there, Greg returned to Indy and began his professional career working with some of the finest musicians in the world: Melvin Rhyne, Pharez Whitted, Bobby Broom, Slide Hampton, Bobby Watson, Charles McPhearson, Claudio Roditi, and many others in cities throughout the United States.

Greg Ward is a saxophonist and composer who was born in Peoria, IL. Currently based in Chicago, Ward has had the opportunity to perform and record with a varied group of artists like Prefuse 73, Lupe Fiasco, Tortoise, William Parker, Makaya McCraven, Linda Oh, and Mike Reed. As a bandleader, Ward has produced 4 recordings including Fitted Shards: South Side Story, Phonic Juggernaut, Touch My Beloved’s Thought, and Rogue Parade. As a composer, he has also received commissions from the Jazz Gallery in NYC, the Chicago Jazz Institute, the City of Chicago’s Made In Chicago: World Class Jazz Series, and the Peoria Ballet Company. He has also been awarded the New Music USA Van Lier Fellowship in 2012 and a DCASE IAP grant in 2017.