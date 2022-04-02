Cash Box Kings with Jimmy Voegeli and Mel Ford

× Expand Oscar Wilson and Joe Nosek of Cash Box Kings.

media release: Sat April 2, Eastside Club, 7-10:30 doors open at 6

Yellow and Blues Music for Ukraine : A night of great Chicago Blues, dancing, and super fun for this urgent cause!

Featuring Cash Box Kings w special guests Jimmy Voegeli and Mel Ford

Suggested donation $15 at door

Sponsored by Willy St Co-op

Fiscal Sponsorship by Community Shares of WI