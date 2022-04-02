Cash Box Kings with Jimmy Voegeli and Mel Ford

to

East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Sat April 2, Eastside Club, 7-10:30  doors open at 6

Yellow and  Blues Music for Ukraine : A night of great Chicago Blues, dancing, and super fun for this urgent cause!

Featuring Cash Box Kings w special guests Jimmy Voegeli and Mel Ford

Suggested donation $15 at door

Sponsored by Willy St Co-op

Fiscal Sponsorship by Community Shares of WI 

Info

Fundraisers
Music
608-222-9131
to
