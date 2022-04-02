Cash Box Kings with Jimmy Voegeli and Mel Ford
to
East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Oscar Wilson and Joe Nosek of Cash Box Kings.
media release: Sat April 2, Eastside Club, 7-10:30 doors open at 6
Yellow and Blues Music for Ukraine : A night of great Chicago Blues, dancing, and super fun for this urgent cause!
Featuring Cash Box Kings w special guests Jimmy Voegeli and Mel Ford
Suggested donation $15 at door
Sponsored by Willy St Co-op
Fiscal Sponsorship by Community Shares of WI
