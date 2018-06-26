× Expand Oscar Wilson and Joe Nosek of Cash Box Kings.

press release: YOUR Lunch Time Live is a summer-long lunch hour concert series on the Capitol Square. This great summer lunch series begins Tuesday, June 5 on the North Hamilton Corner.

Hailing from the 'Windy City,' Blind Pig recording artists the Cash Box Kings are keeping REAL DEAL, old-school Chicago blues alive and thriving. The band is dedicated to carrying on the spirit of the 1940s and '50s post-war Chicago blues sound as well as the Delta blues music of the '20s and '30s. But these illustrious torch bearers also add a bravado, energy and freshness to the mix that results in a distinctive musical experience and a high-energy stage show. With a focus on the raw, stripped-down, ensemble playing that was the hallmark of the post-war sound, the band showcases the music of Chess Records and Sun Records while adding a healthy dose of original music that captures the essence of the Memphis and Chicago blues sounds of the '40s and '50s.