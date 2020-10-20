ONLINE: Cash is King: Understanding Cash Flow During COVID and Beyond

media release: Things are feeling increasingly uncertain for small business owners given the state of our economy and the pandemic. So many of our hopes, dreams, and plans for 2020 have gone completely out the window as we’ve been forced to make quick pivots in the face of all the changes happening. Without being able to follow the plans we had set in place at the beginning of the year, it makes us feel like we have much less control over the future of our business.

Cash is the lifeforce of your business and being able to control your cash flow is one significant way you can take some of the uncertainty out of running your business.

The SBDC at UW-Madison is offering a free interactive webinar designed to provide you with a tool to help you forecast and plan your business cash flow, and the program instructor will walk you step-by-step how to use it. She will explain the process of forecasting and maximizing cash inflow and forecasting and minimizing cash outflow. You will be able to use this tool to gather necessary information and prepare a cash flow forecast on your own, or with the assistance of the SBDC.

Who Should Attend?

No advance preparation or knowledge is necessary for this interactive webinar, although you may benefit from familiarizing yourself with the tool we will provide to you prior to the event. This event is perfect for small business who are currently in operation, are newer to cash flow tools and processes, and have at least 3 months of operating history behind them.

Location: Online, 9:30 am – 10:30 am, October 20, 2020

Fees and Registration information: This $99 course is being offered at no cost to participants due to support from the CARES Act. Although this course is being offered at no cost, participants must register in advance.

Disability Statement: Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Contact the UW-Madison SBDC office at sbdc@bus.wisc.edu to request accommodations.

Instructor: Beth Crowell is The Hippie Banker. Formerly a business loan officer, she is now a life coach and business loan consultant whose passion is to help entrepreneurs get their businesses “Founded, Funded, and Grounded”. The Hippie Banker helps bridge the gap between the small business loan applicant and the commercial lender by taking all of the work (and stress) of obtaining a business loan off of the applicant’s lap, and increases their chances of obtaining a fair approval. She also coaches her clients by helping them gain clarity on important business decisions, stay focused and accountable, celebrate wins, and face the deeply personal challenges business ownership often brings to the table. Beth can be found at www.thehippiebanker.com.

She holds a BA from Ripon College in Economics, is a Certified Economic Development Finance Professional, a graduate of Life Coach Training at the WholeBeing Institute, and was named Businesswoman of the Year by Western Dairyland’s Women’s Business Center in 2017.