Casino Night

media release: Dress to impress! Enjoy a night of fun playing poker, roulette and blackjack. Experience great food, drinks, and bid on some amazing auction items.

Felicia’s Donation Closet is 100% Volunteer run and all proceeds from this event will go directly to helping Domestically Abused Women and Children in the Dane County Area.

We are losing our warehouse and need a new space! If we do not find a space we could potentailly be forced to close our doors!

If interested in becoming a Sponsor, in kind Donation or Donating to the Live Auction, please contact Felicia@feliciasdonationcloset.com.

If you can't attend the event please bid on the online auction at https://www.32auctions.com/ShowMoreLove.