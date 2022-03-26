Casket Robbery, Coffin Rites, Illusion of Fate, Yotuma
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: ADRENALINE ARMORY presents EXTREME METAL MADNESS!!!
CASKET ROBBERY - Horror Infused Death Metal from Madison
COFFIN RITES - Death Metal from Minneapolis
ILLUSION OF FATE - Melodic/Black/Death Metal from Milwaukee.
YOTUMA - Four piece metal band from Madison
COVID: As of right now, Crucible requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to attend events. This will be true for this show unless the active case numbers go down in time for the show.
Doors @ 7:30, show @ 8:00 pm. Ages 18+; $10.00