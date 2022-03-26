Casket Robbery, Coffin Rites, Illusion of Fate, Yotuma

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: ADRENALINE ARMORY presents EXTREME METAL MADNESS!!!

CASKET ROBBERY - Horror Infused Death Metal from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/casketrobbery

https://casketrobbery.com/

COFFIN RITES - Death Metal from Minneapolis

https://www.facebook.com/coffinrites

https://coffinrites.bandcamp.com

ILLUSION OF FATE - Melodic/Black/Death Metal from Milwaukee.

https://www.facebook.com/IOFofficial

https://illusionoffate.bandcamp.com

YOTUMA - Four piece metal band from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/yotumaWI

COVID: As of right now, Crucible requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to attend events. This will be true for this show unless the active case numbers go down in time for the show.

Doors @ 7:30, show @ 8:00 pm. Ages 18+; $10.00

