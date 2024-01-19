RSVP for Cast Iron Clay Art

media release: This fun and approachable workshop offers a unique opportunity to learn different techniques and inspires new ideas for making your own one-sided iron casting, starting with the clay modeling process. Finished clay designs are taken back to the FeLion Studios headquarters for sand molding, and are then cast with molten iron during the annual "Pourin'' Yer Heart Out" community iron pour at Olbrich Gardens on February 17, 2024. All supplies provided.

Workshops take place from 4-8 pm on Jan. 26 or 1-5 pm on Jan. 27. $125; RSVP one week prior.