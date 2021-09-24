media release: This is a Reserved Seat Show. Tickets are only available from TicketMaster.

THEIR MISSION HAS ALWAYS BEEN TO BRING LAUGHTER AND A SENSE OF COMMUNITY TO WOMEN AND MOMS. CAT & NAT ARE BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND & COMING TO MADISON-IN REAL LIFE & REAL CLOTHES!

What do you do when a global pandemic rocks the entire world and forces you into lockdown for over a year? Well, if you’re Cat & Nat, you plan the most epic Reunion Tour imaginable.

This is not just the girls’ night you’ve needed since 2019…This is the most hilarious and highly entertaining comedy show that any woman or mom will ever experience in their lifetime, hosted by the two most honest, unfiltered, pee-your-pants funny moms on the planet.

They’ve sold out theaters. They’ve performed at over 100 venues across North America. They’ve brought together a community of women and moms to laugh and cry together. And now Cat & Nat are rounding up their entourage (including their male dancers) and hopping on their tour bus to REUNITE with you!

ARE YOU READY?!

Because life’s about to get fun again!

What to expect at each show:

Off the rails shenanigans (you have to be there to find out what exactly this means…).

Brutal honest about motherhood – Cat & Nat get into all the mom confessions that no one ever talks about.

New friends. Whether you come alone or you come with 20 other people, you’ll walk away with a community of women who have your back through the everyday gong show that is life.

FUN…what happens at a Cat & Nat show, stays at a Cat & Nat show!

VIP:

Want to take things to the next level? Become a VIP! VIP ticket holders will join Cat & Nat for a private tell-all that’s taking place behind-the-scenes before the show begins. Think of it as an intimate cocktail session where you’re hanging out and chatting with your BFFs!

VIP TICKET PACKAGES INCLUDE: One Premium Reserved Seat; Exclusive Pre-Show Q&A; Official VIP Laminate; Limited Availability