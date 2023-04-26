media release: The Greater Madison MPO and Capital Area Regional Planning Commission invite you to join us for the next installment of our joint webinar series.

Catalyzing a Salt Wise Transformation to Keep Freshwater Fresh!

Wednesday, April 26, 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Leading the way to smart salting practices is a multi-faceted endeavor. Learn how WI Salt Wise supports municipalities and businesses across the state on their path to smarter salting. Equipment open houses, webinars, and social media are a few of the platforms WI Salt Wise uses to share local successes and leverage them into regional wins.

Featuring: Allison Madison, WI Salt Wise Program Manager

Who should attend: The primary audiences for this webinar are municipal staff, local officials and decision-makers, business leaders, and interested community members.

What we’ll do: