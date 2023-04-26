Online
Catalyzing a Salt Wise Transformation to Keep Freshwater Fresh!
media release: The Greater Madison MPO and Capital Area Regional Planning Commission invite you to join us for the next installment of our joint webinar series.
Wednesday, April 26, 12:00-1:00 p.m.
Leading the way to smart salting practices is a multi-faceted endeavor. Learn how WI Salt Wise supports municipalities and businesses across the state on their path to smarter salting. Equipment open houses, webinars, and social media are a few of the platforms WI Salt Wise uses to share local successes and leverage them into regional wins.
Featuring: Allison Madison, WI Salt Wise Program Manager
Who should attend: The primary audiences for this webinar are municipal staff, local officials and decision-makers, business leaders, and interested community members.
What we’ll do:
- Describe the formation of the WI Salt Wise Partnership and its recent move to the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission.
- Characterize freshwater salinization trends across Wisconsin.
- Highlight Salt Wise champion municipalities and businesses who have adopted best practices in winter maintenance and water softening.
- Discuss ongoing initiatives and opportunities for municipalities, businesses, and individuals to get involved.