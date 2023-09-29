WVM Movie Night

media release: Grab some popcorn and a seat in your favorite chair and join us for a virtual discussion of the 1972 film, Catch-22, with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum staff.

Your mission is to watch the movie, which is available from most libraries or on streaming services (we will not be watching the movie the night of the program), while thinking about the discussion questions we will provide you. On September 29, 2023, at 7:00 pm we’ll all meet via Zoom for a discussion led by museum staff. We will cover themes such as conflict, politics, pop culture, the military, and movie-making.

After you register, we will email you the discussion questions and a link to join the virtual discussion via Zoom. This event is free and open to the public.

This event is suitable for mature audiences as there is strong language throughout and graphic scenes of war violence.