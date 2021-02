press release: Join ACG Saturday February 13 at 1pm for a Virtual Artist Talk: Cate Richards’ exhibition in no. 5, Carryon.

Broadcast through Facebook Live and available on our website, the reception will include video of Carryon installed in no. 5, conversation about her work with Lauren Miller and Dr. Amber Cederstrøm, and Q&A with the audience.

https://www.abelcontemporary.com/carryon