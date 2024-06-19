Cathy Couture (album release) with Dan Kennedy, Jenna Joanis, Beth Kille

media release: Join us as Cathy Couture celebrates the release of her second album “Amazing.” Cathy will be backed by Dan Kennedy on bass, Jenna Joanis on drums and Beth Kille on guitar. Dan Kennedy will do an opening set of his tunes, followed by Cathy’s music, then the night will end with a celebration of various other performers doing “side projects,” backed by Jenna, Beth and Dan. $10 cover.