ONLINE: CATSTATE

media release: New artworks from graduate students in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s 4-D art department will be displayed virtually in a group show titled CATSTATE. The show will run online from October 16–23, 2020. The title CATSTATE references a thought experiment that handles paradoxes, known as “Schrödinger’s cat,” which depicts two diametrically opposed conditions happening at the same time.

This exhibition includes first, second, and third year graduates: Kathryn Simmons-Uvin, Natalie Lambert, Praveen Maripelly, Chloë Simmons, Elizabeth Scheeler, Hong Huo, Jeff Chelf, Derek Kiesling, Reggie (Chang) Liu, and Conley Clark.

CATSTATE showcases a variety of media and processes, including video, digital art, performance, text, drawing, and augmented reality.

4-D Virtual Gallery website: https://gallery.education.wisc.edu