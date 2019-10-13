press release; $5 suggested donation

Family Friendly

Cattywampus IV is a fundraiser/benefit for Girls Rock Camp and The Dane County Humane Society. The event features live music, artists wares, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and good vibes. Musical line-up will feature current and past Girls and Ladies Rock Camp bands accompanied by local women musicians. Artisan line-up will include both seasoned and newbie artists with many items to peruse.

Musical lineup:

Set 1: Girls Rock Campers and GRC alumna performing and "open mic" style showcase

Set 2: LADIES Rock Campers and their bands

Set 3: Women Who Rock covering Women Who Rock to Celebrate Girls Who Rock! featuring a local all-star female backing band covering the likes of Pink (Jackie Ceithamer), Brandi Carlile (Jackie Ernst), Janis Joplin (Jen Farley), Sara Barellis (Katie Gaynor), Marren Morris (Chloe Louise) and MORE!