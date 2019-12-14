press release: Specialty cocktail tasting and live jazz by Mambo Blue INSIDE the Cave as well as live music by The Nightime Quartet, tasty treats and cash bar in the Visitor Center. Cave After Dark is a series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds – National Natural Landmark. Each event includes a unique at-your-own-pace in-cave experience and theme-related reception in our Visitor Center with cash bar. These special events sell out fast, so reservations are required.

Cave After Dark is a popular series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds – National Natural Landmark. Each event includes a unique at-your-own-pace after hours cave experience and theme-related reception in our Visitor Center with cash bar. These special events sell out, so reservations are required.

The Underground Cocktail Lounge event includes:

An exclusive, after hours cave experience

Cocktail tasting in the cave

Two live jazz bands; Mambo Blue and The Nightime Quartet

Tasty snacks and appetizers inspired by the holiday season

Wine and Wisconsin craft beer as well as cheese and sausage trays available for purchase at the Visitor Center Bar