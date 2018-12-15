press release: Saturday, December 15 6-9 PM: Underground Cocktail Lounge has become one of our most popular events and a holiday season tradition here at Cave of the Mounds.

Cocktail Tasting Inside the Cave

The Really Old Fashioned

Jingle Juice

Jolly Gin Fizz

Berry Blitzen

Naughty or Spice

The Red Nose Rudolph

Ho Ho Ho-t Toddy

Cave of the Mounds welcomes Mambo Blue, a Latin jazz quintet performing salsa repertoire of jazz standards (and maybe a few holiday tunes) featuring Vince Jesse (guitar), Paul Muench (piano), John Mesoloras (bass), Roberto Rengel (percussion), and Jim Huwe (drums).

A Cave After Dark event is a truly unique opportunity to explore the cave at your own pace. Staff are available throughout the cave to answer your questions.

The festivities continue above ground with live jazz by The Nighttime Quartet featuring Matt Hollander (guitar), Abe Sorber (vibraphone), Francis Deck (bass), and Chris Chambreau (drums). Cash bar in the Visitor Center features Wisconsin wine and beer and select cocktails.

BUY TICKETS ONLINE ORDER BY PHONE: 608-437-3038