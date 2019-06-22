Cave After Dark

press release: Celebrate the solstice by strolling through the gardens and sampling cocktails and foods made locally in Mt. Horeb – the Troll Capital of the World. Also, experience the incredible acoustics inside the cave at our summer solstice drum circle. If you have a drum of your own, bring it along to the event and join the circle. Otherwise, just take some time underground to hear and feel the rhythm and celebrate summer.

There is no better way to cap off this celebration of our planetary axis reaching for the sun than with live music by The Earthlings, a Madison music and arts collective with local Mt. Horeb roots. They combine diverse eras of electronic sonic rock together with a laid back psychedelic indie emphasis, euphoric space and positive vibrations from the '60s, early '70s and '90s.

We put a new twist on a summer solstice celebration. It wouldn’t be a Summer Trollstice without a troll! Ivan the Troll from nearby Mount Horeb will be paying us a visit. Souvenir photos with Ivan will be available upon request.

Saturday, June 22 6-9 PM

$30 PER PERSON (Adults 21 and Older)

Reservations recommended