press release: Cave After Dark: Love on the Rocks

Spend your night with the one you love in a warm, candle-lit cave. Enjoy romantic music echoing through the natural wonder of the cave.

Looking for a unique way to spend time with your loved one for Valentine’s Day? Cave of the Mounds is hosting a Valentine’s Day event just 20 minutes west of Madison. From 5:30 PM – 9 PM on February 11, 2023, this event will rock your world.

Tickets available on January 10, 2023. Tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults-only event and alcoholic beverages will be sold. (Ages 21+ only). Keys to the Cave Members will receive a free gift!

Tickets are $44.99 per person.